No religious event allowed on roads in UP

Lucknow: No religious events will be allowed to take place on roads, obstructing traffic during the upcoming festivals of Eid, Akshay Tritya and Parshuram Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh.

All district officials in the state have been directed to ensure that religious programmes should be held indoors, and no person should be allowed to block roads.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Prashant Kumar have issued directives in this regard to all field officers such as ADGs, Inspector Generals (IG), Deputy IGs, district police chiefs, Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates (DMs) during a virtual review meeting, said an official note.

Prasad has asked that all officers in the field should ensure that religious programmes take place at their designated places only.

“Under no circumstances should any religious event be held by obstructing the road and traffic. In the past, we have been able to do this through proper communication and coordination. This year, too, we have to make a similar effort,” he remarked further.

The officials have been asked to remain alert against fake news or information shared on social media that might hurt people’s sentiments, and not allow any religious procession for which prior permission was not taken.

“The safety of citizens is our primary responsibility. Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti may be celebrated on the same day on April 22. In view of the present environment, the police will have to be extra careful,” said Prasad.

Special DGP Prashant Kumar suggested frequent police patrolling to strengthen law and order in the state. “We should keep an eye on suspicious activities. Videography of every important event must be done,” he said and added that notorious elements would be dealt with strictly.

Director General of Police R.K. Vishwakarma also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming festivals by zonal, range and district officers.