North India

Noida police, officials reach Marion Biotech for probe

A joint inspection of the manufacturer's Noida facility is being carried out by teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Noida Police.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 29 December 2022 - 16:50
0 175 1 minute read
Noida police, officials reach Marion Biotech for probe
Noida police, officials reach Marion Biotech for probe

New Delhi: An investigation by the Noida police and other officials at pharma company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd following allegations by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died in the country after consuming a cough syrup produced by the drugmaker, is underway.

A joint inspection of the manufacturer’s Noida facility is being carried out by teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Noida Police.

Uzbekistan’s health ministry on Tuesday said that 18 children suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after taking excessive doses of cough syrup Dok 1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech.

Experts say that cough syrups sometimes contain “unacceptable levels” of Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol. The syrup becomes harmful if there is even a slight difference in their quantity.

Related Articles

The news caused a stir in the company’s office, located in Sector 67 of Noida.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 29 December 2022 - 16:50
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button