North India

Notorious criminal held after encounter with Noida police

The encounter broke out after the miscreant, identified as Shahrukh, opened fire on a patrolling team from Sector 39 police station.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 09:10
0 173 Less than a minute
Notorious criminal held after encounter with Noida police

Noida: Noida police on Monday night arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter, in which the miscreant sustained a bullet injury on his leg.

The encounter broke out after the miscreant, identified as Shahrukh, opened fire on a patrolling team from Sector 39 police station. He was arrested from near underpass on Sector 97 Service Road and has been sent to the district hospital for treatment.

The police have recovered two mobile phones, country-made pistols, cartridges and a motorcycle.

According to the police, about three dozen cases are registered against accused Shahrukh in various police stations of Noida and Ghaziabad. The accused has also been jailed in a cash theft case in 2016.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 15 November 2022 - 09:10
0 173 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button