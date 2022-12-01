NRI’s bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 cr left in cab, police find it in 4 hours

Greater Noida: An NRI accidentally left a bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in a cab that he travelled in with his family in Greater Noida. The Bisrakh police station, on receiving information about the incident, took immediate action and retrieved the bag in 4 hours.

According to information received, on November 30 complainant Nikhilesh Kumar Sinha of Samridhi Grand Avenue, Greater Noida West, informed the police that he and his family lived in London and were in India for his daughter’s marriage.

He said they reached Gaurs Sarovar Portico Hotel and realised that they had left behind one of their bags containing wedding jewellery etc. in the Uber taxi car.

On the basis of the information, the police checked the registration number of the vehicle and traced its live location by visiting the Gurugram office of Uber.

The vehicle and the driver were found in Lal Kuan district of Ghaziabad. The driver said that he had no idea about the bag kept in the car’s trunk.

The bag along with the driver were taken to the police station, where all the ornaments were found intact in the locked bag, which was handed over to Sinha later.