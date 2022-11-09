Over 1,000 kg duplicate ghee seized in Surat

Surat: Over 1,000 kg duplicate ghee (clarified butter) was seized from Kim taluka in Surat, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Surat police seized 1,072 kg duplicate ghee on Tuesday evening.

As per information, one Mehul Patel was running a duplicate ghee business from Kudsad village, Kim Police Inspector J S Rajput told mediapersons.

Posing himself as a dairy farm and a cow stable owner, Patel ran a factory in the backyard of stable where he used to mix palm oil, colour, essence and even little pure ghee into vegetable ghee.

He used to repack it in the name of Kamdhenu Dairy product and sell as pure ghee on e-commerce platforms Jio mart, Amazon and Flipkart.

The accused was buying vegetable ghee in large quantities, and it was also seized by the police.

Samples of both ghees are sent to FSL, and if the samples are found adulterated, a criminal complaint will be lodged against Patel and he will be arrested.