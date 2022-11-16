Over 151 kg heroin destroyed by Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have destroyed over 151 kg heroin and 11 quintals poppy husk valued over Rs 800 crore in the international market, by burning them in a furnace in Amritsar.

The process of destruction was completed by the high-level drug disposal committee of contraband under the chairmanship of IGP (Counter Intelligence) Rakesh Agrawal.

A police spokesperson said the case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in Amritsar and Fazilka were destroyed on Tuesday.

He said the disposal certificate for opium weighing 40.5 kg was also issued by the range-level drug disposal committee for depositing it in the Government Opium at Alkaloid Works in Madhya Pradesh.