North India

PDS foodgrains worth over Rs one crore go missing, godown sealed

Porbandar District administration sealed Public Distribution System (PDS) godown, and after an internal inquiry, action will be taken against erring officials.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 January 2023 - 17:48
0 173 1 minute read
PDS foodgrains worth over Rs one crore go missing, godown sealed
PDS foodgrains worth over Rs one crore go missing, godown sealed

Porbandar: Foodgrains worth over Rs one crore went missing from a PDS godown after which the government sealed the storage facility in Porbandar.

Porbandar District administration sealed Public Distribution System (PDS) godown, and after an internal inquiry, action will be taken against erring officials.

District Civil Supplies Officer Hiral Desai told mediapersons: “From Ranavav PDS godown, some 7000 bags of wheat and rice valued in between Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crore are missing. So, the godown is sealed. A detailed report will be submitted to the state government.”

According to sources, the mismatch was noticed by a third party auditor, who had come for inspection in first week of January. During inspection, he found that real stock and figures on record are mismatching, post which the auditor immediately drew attention of the district’s senior authorities.

Related Articles

Porbandar’s Deputy Manager Ushaben Bhoye has claimed that she had noticed the mismatch in December itself and she too had filed a report in December.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 January 2023 - 17:48
0 173 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button