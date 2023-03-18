Plane crashes in Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat (MP): A two-seater trainer aircraft crashed on Saturday in the dense and Naxalism-affected Bhakkutola forest of this district after taking off from a centre in adjoining Maharashtra’s Gondiya district.

It is apprehended that the pilot plus another individual on board consequently died, law-enforcement authorities said quoting preliminary reports.

Villagers alerted police and the latter rushed to the spot.

The cause of the accident is unclear but debris lay scattered over hilly terrain. A search was underway when reports last came in.