North India

Plane crashes in Madhya Pradesh

It is apprehended that the pilot plus another individual on board consequently died, law-enforcement authorities said quoting preliminary reports.

Balaghat (MP): A two-seater trainer aircraft crashed on Saturday in the dense and Naxalism-affected Bhakkutola forest of this district after taking off from a centre in adjoining Maharashtra’s Gondiya district.

Villagers alerted police and the latter rushed to the spot.

The cause of the accident is unclear but debris lay scattered over hilly terrain. A search was underway when reports last came in.

