Police hunts for man who justified Shraddha killing

Bulandshahr (UP): The Bulandshahr police is frantically looking for one Rashid Khan who is seen in a video, justifying the ghastly murder of Shraddha Walkar.

In the video that is now viral on social media, Rashid can be heard saying that “when one is in a fit of rage, he can cut anyone into 36 pieces, instead of just 35.”

When asked whether he was justifying the murder, Rashid says that ‘It happens’.

“If I am in a rage, I may also behave similarly,” he says.

SSP Bulandshahr said that the video has been made in Delhi but since the man claims to belong to Bulandshahr, the police had launched a hunt for him.

“We are probing the matter and as soon as we find this man, suitable action will be taken,” he told reporters.