North India

Police raid Oyo Hotel in Noida, busts sex racket

ccording to information received from media cell, on Wednesday night, under the direction of the ACP, a police team raided the hotel located in Sector-41 on Dadri Road.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 February 2023 - 14:17
0 210 Less than a minute
Police raid Oyo Hotel in Noida, busts sex racket
Police raid Oyo Hotel in Noida, busts sex racket

Noida: The Gautam Buddha Nagar police busted a sex racket during a raid conducted at an Oyo Hotel in Noida.

Four men were arrested and seven women who had been held captive in different rooms of the building have been rescued.

According to information received from media cell, on Wednesday night, under the direction of the ACP, a police team raided the hotel located in Sector-41 on Dadri Road.

Legal action is underway by registering certain charges in connection with the case.

Related Articles

The police is probing whether the rescued women were being forced into prostitution or if there was an involvement of any gang in the matter.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 23 February 2023 - 14:17
0 210 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button