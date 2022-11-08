North India

Pot full of silver coins found in Lucknow house

According to reports, labourers were carrying out the digging in a house that is under renovation, when they found a pot full of about 129 silver coins.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 14:17
0 173 1 minute read
Pot full of silver coins found in Lucknow house
Pot full of silver coins found in Lucknow house

Lucknow: A pot full of silver coins was found during the digging in a house in the Bhim Nagar area in Yahiaganj.

The news of this recovery spread like a fire after which the local police reached the spot and seized all the silver coins found in the excavation. The police also informed the Archaeological Department.

According to reports, labourers were carrying out the digging in a house that is under renovation, when they found a pot full of about 129 silver coins.

Additional DCP West, Chiranjeev Sinha, said that the excavation work was going on in Gyan Singh’s house when the pot was found.

Related Articles

“The Archaeological Department has been informed. These silver coins will be brought to the notice of the district magistrate and deposited in the treasury as per rules,” he said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 November 2022 - 14:17
0 173 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button