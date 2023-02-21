North India

Prisoner Qaisar Ali swallows mobile phone

Patna: A prisoner gulped a mobile phone during inspection out of fear of being caught by prison officers. The bizarre incident took place on Saturday at Bihar’s Gopalganj district jail.

According to an official, an inmate Qaisar Ali swallowed the phone during checking.

The matter came to light on Sunday when Ali developed extreme pain in his stomach.

Manoj Kumar, Gopalganj jail superintendent is quoted to have said, “The prisoner informed the jail authorities and narrated the sequence of events. He was immediately rushed to Gopalganj district hospital where the x-ray of the inmate revealed the presence of a foreign particle in his abdomen.”

The prisoner, who was arrested by Gopalganj police on January 17, 2020 under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), has been later admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment. He has been in jail for the last three years.

