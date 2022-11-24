North India

Probe ordered after 6 lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur

All six were recently operated at an eye-check up camp organised at the Aradhya nursing home.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 November 2022 - 09:18
0 172 Less than a minute
Probe ordered after 6 lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
Probe ordered after 6 lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur

Kanpur: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Nagar district has ordered a probe against a nursing home in the city after six senior citizens lost their eyesight after being operated upon for cataract here.

All six were recently operated at an eye-check up camp organised at the Aradhya nursing home.

Six of those who were operated upon complained of loss of vision, headache and pain in the eyes.

They claimed that they cannot see and that there was extreme pain in their eyes.

Related Articles

After an uproar, CMO Alok Ranjan told reporters that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. He said that any action would be initiated after the inquiry gets completed.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 24 November 2022 - 09:18
0 172 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button