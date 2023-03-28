North India

Puja Pal expresses shock at Ashraf’s acquittal

Talking to reporters on Tuesday soon after the verdict, Puja Pal, who is an SP MLA from Chail, said, "Ashraf is more ferocious than Atiq Ahmad and his acquittal is very shocking because he is a hardcore criminal.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 16:51
0 183 Less than a minute
Puja Pal expresses shock at Ashraf's acquittal
Puja Pal expresses shock at Ashraf's acquittal

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Even as Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmad, has been acquitted in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, Puja Pal, widow of Raju Pal who was shot dead in 2005, has expressed displeasure at Ashraf’s acquittal.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday soon after the verdict, Puja Pal, who is an SP MLA from Chail, said, “Ashraf is more ferocious than Atiq Ahmad and his acquittal is very shocking because he is a hardcore criminal.

“Both brothers are the two sides of the same coin.”

Raju Pal had defeated Ashraf in an election after which he was shot dead in January 2005.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 16:51
0 183 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button