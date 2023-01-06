North India

Rahul slams Centre on Agniveer scheme, says Haryana now champion in unemployment

He said Panipat was once a hub of medium manufacturers, but now the situation has changed. "Due to demonetisation, GST, which were not policies, but weapons to destroy small and medium enterprises," said Gandhi.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 January 2023 - 17:53
0 184 1 minute read
Panipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the Agniveer Scheme and said Haryana has become a “champion in unemployment with no jobs for youth”.

Addressing a rally in Haryana’s Panipat during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that earlier a soldier used to serve the country for 15 years and proper training was imparted and retirement benefits were given but now after 5 years he will be unemployed.

The Congress leader alleged that the country’s wealth was held by 200 to 300 people.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Haryana currently and will move to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and end in Jammu and Kashmir.

