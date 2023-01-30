Raj HC hearing today, suspense may end over number of Cong MLAs resigned

Jaipur: Suspense over the number of Congress MLAs, who resigned on September 25 last year in protest against the calling of a meeting by the party high command, may be over on Monday as the high court had asked the Assembly Secretary to file an affidavit and present the file related to the resignations.

In this matter, senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will reach the court on behalf of the Assembly.

Sources said that the information, including the names of the MLAs who had resigned, can come to the fore.

During the last hearing, the high court had sought answers from the Assembly Secretary on several issues like for ‘how long the speaker can keep the resignations without taking any decision’. Apart from this, the court also sought the comments and documents of the speaker on the resignations. At the same time, an answer was also sought on when did the MLAs resign and what action was taken by the speaker.

Last year on September 25, 81 MLAs resigned. Earlier, the Congress MLAs had said that over 90 MLAs had resigned. However in a reply to the court, the Assembly Secretary said that the number of MLAs who resigned was 81. Later, it was informed in the court that all MLAs had withdrawn their resignations after an internal consensus was formed in the Congress.