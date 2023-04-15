Right-wing group members slaughter cow to frame Muslims, spur hostility

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four members of a right-wing Hindu group on Wednesday on the charges of cow slaughtering near the city of Agra in order to frame some Muslims in the case. They apparently tried to spur hostility toward Muslims.

The slaughter of cattle is banned in many Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh.

According to Rakesh Kumar Singh, one of the assistant police commissioners in Agra, Jitendra Kushwaha, a senior leader of the Hindu right-wing group All India Hindu Mahasabha, or AIHM, filed a police complaint alleging that four Muslim men slaughtered cow during the early hours of March 30.

Staging a demonstration, the group demanded arrest of the “Muslim culprits” — Mohammad Rizwan and his three sons.

Rizwan and his sons were arrested and booked under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

However, police investigation revealed that the four Muslims were not involved with the case. Police found out that Sanjay Jat, an AIHM spokesperson, had hatched the conspiracy to slaughter the cow.

The police, On April 8, announced that the four Muslims were innocent. Police further declared that the Hindu activists were the culprits and would be arrested.

Singh told The Telegraph, “Jitendra, Sanjay and a few others were near the spot of the cow slaughter, call records suggest, not those they named in the police complaint. Call records also show that the accused persons had not gone to that spot in over a month.”

