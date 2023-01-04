RLD MLA Madan Bhaiya takes oath

Lucknow: Newly elected Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA from Khatauli seat in Muzaffarnagar district Madan Bhaiya on Monday took oath of the membership of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana administered the oath to Madan Bhaiya in Rajshri Purushottam Das Tandon hall inside the Vidhan Bhawan building. The Speaker presented a copy of the Constitution and the book of Rules of Conduct of Business to the SP MLA on the occasion.

Principal Secretary of assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. By-election for Khatauli assembly seat was held in December after sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified from the membership of the assembly.

Saini was disqualified after being convicted by an MP-MLA court in connection with riots in Kawal town of Muzaffarnagar in 2013. Twelve persons, including Saini, were sentenced to two years imprisonment on October 11 and a penalty of Rs 10,000 each was ordered.