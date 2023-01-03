North India

RLD to welcome Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Baghpat, Shamli

Earlier in a tweet, RLD President Jayant Chaudhary said, "A salute to the yatris. We hope that the campaign realises its goals and binds the people together."

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 January 2023 - 17:15
Lucknow: There is some good news for Congress from Uttar Pradesh. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which had earlier stayed away from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), has now said that it will welcome the yatra in Baghpat and Shamli.

Party spokesman Anil Dubey said that the RLD will welcome the yatra when it reaches Baghpat and Shamli.

This is a major development since earlier, all opposition parties had stayed away from participating in the UP leg of the yatra.

The SP and BSP, however, have extended their good wishes to Rahul Gandhi and his campaign.

