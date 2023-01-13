Rs 99.77 lakh PDS ‘scam’: Godown manager suspended, 12 booked

Porbandar: A godown manager was suspended and 12 people have been booked after ration worth Rs 99.77 lakh went missing from a PDS storage facility in Porbandar.

Ranavav PDS godown manager Ashwin Bhoye was suspended and criminal complaint against 12 persons, including government employees and private persons, was lodged.

Porbandar District Civil Suppliers officer Hiral Desai in a complaint with Ranavav police station said: “Godown manager Ashwin Bhoye, deputy manager Ushaben Bhoye, private contractors, logistic contractors have stolen PDS ration like wheat, rice, pulses, sugar, edible oil worth Rs 99,77,551. The scam must have occurred from 2020-21 till January 4, 2023.”

Ranavav police Sub-Inspector P D Jadav has invoked sections of Essential Commodities Act and other sections of Indian Penal code for criminal breach of trust, criminal breach of trust by public servant, conspiracy, forgery, forgery of valuable security, among others.