Sadhu booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Gujarat

The complainant said that the sadhu in an interview to a local news channel has made this (controversial) statement, which is uploaded on social media.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 18:22
Ahmedabad: South Gujarat’s Navsari town police have booked a ‘sadhu’ and local news channel journalist for “deliberately” hurting religious sentiments.

Complainant Sajid Alam Alad has alleged that Sadhu’s statement can create enmity among communities. “A video clip is in circulation on the social media, in which sadhu Pundrik Maharaj is making derogatory remarks against Islam and Muslims… in his statement, he attempted to diminish prophet Mohammad and create enmity between two communities. Sadhu’s statement has hurt Muslims in the Navsari town,” Alad stated in his complaint.

The complainant said that the sadhu in an interview to a local news channel has made this (controversial) statement, which is uploaded on social media.

Muslim community has nothing to do with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan, Alad said, adding that “we neither are supporting or have shown any sympathy for the movie or even the actor, yet the community is being targeted by the sadhu”.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 22 December 2022 - 18:22
