Saving stork’s life costs dear to Arif; Legal notice issued

New Delhi: A case has been registered against Arif from Uttar Pradesh, who made headlines for his friendship with a stork. According to media reports, the stork was shifted to Kanpur Zoological Park. The stork was shifted from Simspur Bird Sanctuary to Kanpur under the supervision of doctors and staff of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park, Lucknow late on Saturday evening.

The stories of Arif, a young man from Mandkha in Amethi district, and his friendship with a stork are making rounds from social media to major newspapers.



The stork was injured and Arif treated it, after which the bird became Arif’s friend. Wherever he went, stork would fly in with him. In love with Arif, the stork never turned to the forest. This friendship became so deep that the stork started hanging out with Arif and also started eating with him.

Not only that, when Arif went for a ride on a motorcycle, the stork would also fly with him. The friendship between the two came to a standstill when they came under the scrutiny of the forest department officials. Stork was separated from Arif.



Arif was not yet able to come out of this grief that a case has been registered against him under the Wildlife Protection Act, the Forest Department has issued a notice and summoned him.

