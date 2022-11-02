North India

School boy found dead in mysterious circumstances in Kanpur

Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur), Brijesh Srivastava, said that there were no injury marks on the body of 18-year-old Ronil Sarkar.

2 November 2022
Kanpur: A class 12 student, who had gone reportedly missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, was found dead in a secluded place near his school, police said.

Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur), Brijesh Srivastava, said that there were no injury marks on the body of 18-year-old Ronil Sarkar.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The police will probe how the boy reached the secluded place, which is around 500 metre from his school,” he added.

Police, meanwhile, have converted the missing report case into a murder FIR.

According to police, Ronil went to school on Monday morning. In the afternoon, when he did not return home, his family began to look for him and met his tuition teacher. After failing to trace him, Ronil’s family lodged a missing persons’ report.

On Tuesday, a local informed the police about spotting the body of a youth near a railway track.

Since the body had a school uniform, they contacted school authorities for identification.

IANS
