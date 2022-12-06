Security beefed up in Mathura ahead of ABHM’s Hanuman Chalisa recital call

Mathura: The Mathura district administration has beefed up security in view of the call given by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) to recite Hanuman Chalisa at what it calls the ‘real’ birthplace of Lord Krishna at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex to observe ‘Sanatan Samarpan Diwas’ on Tuesday which happens to be the 30th anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, “Neither any permission was sought nor any granted for holding any such event including that for recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the site proposed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on December 6. No such event is to be allowed and those violating restrictions will be seriously dealt with.”

He further said, “The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque are adequately guarded by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and we have attained extra police force from nearby districts for December 6, already considered a sensitive day. There will be no laxity on Tuesday.”

“We are keeping a watch on activities of organisation and activists giving such calls for Tuesday. None would be allowed to violate the prohibitions caused because of imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code restricting any unlawful assembly,” Pandey added.

In a recorded video statement released on Monday evening, the Mathura SSP stated that in view of December 6, the city has been demarcated in sectors, zones and super zones for Tuesday.

“Sufficient force, including PAC, state police and traffic police, is to be deployed besides teams from the intelligence department. Prohibitory orders are in effect under section 144 CrPC and magistrates are being deployed for the day to prevent any event without permission,” the SSP said, without giving further details about the number of personnel deployed.

Meanwhile, ABHM national treasurer Dinesh Kaushik said that come what may, the recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ will take place at the scheduled time at 12 noon on Tuesday.

“District presidents of ABHM have assembled in Mathura, but the administration is cancelling bookings at hotels near the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to harass us. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) activists of ABHM are being stopped at airports. State spokesperson of ABHM, Sanjay Haryana and leader Neeraj Gautam are being kept under house arrest. Police have reached my house in Mathura,” Dinesh Kaushik said.

“I will commit suicide at gate of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi if we are not allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa as per schedule,” warned Kaushik, who is a petitioner in one of the cases filed in the Mathura courts seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

Over the past 10 days, Mathura police have registered two cases for provocative calls with regard to the December 6 event.