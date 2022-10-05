Several detained following communal clash in Vadodara

Vadodara: More than 12 persons have been detained by the police after a communal clash broke out in Vadodara’s Gorwa area over hoisting of religious flags on Tuesday night.

Both the warring groups indulged in stone pelting, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, S.M. Varotaria, told the local media, “On Tuesday night, two religious groups wanted to put up religious flags on a tree. The clash broke following arguments over whose flags will be hoisted higher. Both sides started pelting stones on each other, but the police reached the spot on time and dispersed the mob after mild lathi charge. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.”

The officer added that based on CCTV footage, the police have rounded up around 12 to 18 persons, and more will be detained for unlawful assembly and violence.

In another incident, a clash between two groups was reported from Kharod village in Mehsana district. On Tuesday night, a group of were reportedly making noise while holding a party to which another group belonging to a different caste objected, leading to a clash. The police had to rush to the spot to bring the situation under control.