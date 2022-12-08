Shivpal merges his PSPL into SP

North India

Lucknow: Shivpal Singh Yadav has announced the merger of his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) into the Samajwadi Party (SP), fortifying the unity in the SP and Yadav family.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav put the party flag on Shivpal’s car in Saifai on Thursday afternoon.

Shivpal had formed the PSPL in 2018, two years after his rift with nephew his Akhilesh.

As the rift widened, the SP slipped downhill in state politics, losing election after election.

After the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav in October, the family made efforts to bring the two leaders closer and finally succeeded.

Sources said that the two leaders had agreed to a respectable adjustment of PSPL leaders in the SP.

