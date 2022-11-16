Sisodia seeks action against BJP over ‘kidnap’ of AAP’s Gujarat candidate

New Delhi: Hours after the high voltage drama over kidnapping of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Surat (East) Kanchan Jariwala, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached the Election Commission Office, seeking action against BJP.

Sisodia along with other party workers is demonstrating against Bharatiya Janata Party outside the Election Commission office, raising slogans and seeking action against BJP.

Talking to media, Sisodia said that this is probably for the first time in the history that a candidate has been kidnapped. Later candidate is being pressurised to withdrew the nomination. He said that the Election Commission should take it very seriously and should take action immediately.

He said, “I was given the appointment to meet EC later in the day after noon, but this is an emergency situation and so we have to come to meet EC this time only.” He alleged that AAP’s candidate has to withdrew the nomination at the gun-point together with police and BJP goons and later the police left him among BJP goons.

“Watch how police and BJP goons together – dragged our Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala to the RO office, forcing him to withdraw his nomination. The term ‘free and fair election’ has become a joke!”, tweeted AAP leader Raghav Chaddha sharing a video.

Earlier in morning, Sisodia had alleged, “The BJP is losing badly in this election in Gujarat and so the party has got fumed. BJP has kidnapped Aam Aadmi Party candidate. AAP’s Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala has been kidnapped”.

“On the support of goons and police, candidates are being abducted and their nominations are being withdrawn. This type of public hooliganism has never been seen in India. Then what is the point of elections, then democracy is over,” tweeted Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal.