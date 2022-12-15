Six school kids injured after bus overturns in MP’s Khargone

Bhopal: At least six school children were injured after a bus carrying them overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Thursday.

The incident occurred between 9.30 a.m. when the bus carrying around 30 children overturned near a petrol pump in the Barvah area of the district.

Hearing the screams of the children, people nearby rushed to the spot and rescued them. The local police were also informed about the accident.

Children were going to Green Valley School located in the Kanapur locality. The driver and attendant of the bus fled from the spot soon after the incident occurred.

Later, scores of parents reached the school and staged a protest against negligence in the security of their children. Local police reached the school and controlled the situation, an official told IANS over the phone.

“As many as six children received minor injuries and they all have been taken to a nearby hospital. No child has received grievous injuries and no casualty was reported so far. We are investigating the matter,” said a police official.