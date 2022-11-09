SP, RLD to contest by-polls in alliance

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced it will contest the upcoming bypolls for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The SP on Wednesday tweeted, “Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal will contest the upcoming by-elections to be held in UP together. SP candidates will contest on Mainpuri Lok Sabha and Rampur assembly seat and RLD candidate will contest from Khatauli assembly seat.”

The SP and RLD contested UP assembly polls in an alliance held earlier this year. The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of SP founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Rampur Sadar and Khatauli seats fell vacant after sitting MLAs Mohammad Azam Khan of SP and Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified from the membership of the state assembly following their conviction by court in separate cases.

While Azam Khan was convicted for three years in a hate speech case, Saini was sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2013 riot case in Kawal town in Muzaffarnagar district.