Sultanpur riots: Jamiat Ulama to provide legal assistance to innocent Muslims

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will fight the case of 23 people who have been arrested so far in the unilateral arrest of Muslims after the communal violence on the occasion of Durga idol immersion in Sultanpur town.

According to the release issued by the Jamiat, in view of these situations, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week demanding to stop the unilateral action and make a stride in restoring peace in the region.

Ml. Mahmood Madani sb has written a letter to CM @myogiadityanath reg. the unilateral action being taken by local admin. on the violence in Ibrahimpur, Sultanpur, UP. In this letter, he has demanded to stop the unilateral action & make a stride in restoring peace in the region. pic.twitter.com/e11o38UPZO — Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (@JamiatUlama_in) October 14, 2022

After that, a delegation of Jamiat under the leadership of Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, the general manager of Jamiat Ulama Hind, visited Sultanpur and met the affected people of Ibrahimpur. On the occasion the residents of Valipur request the Jamiat to fight the case for justice.

Meanwhile in New Delhi today, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani announced that all possible legal assistance will be provided by the Jamiat Ulema Hind. It is said that so far only unilateral arrests have been made. On the request of the people of Ibrahimpur, we stand with them and whoever has been imprisoned innocently will be provided legal assistance.

Among those arrested are 17 innocent students of Jamia Mustafa Qadria of Ibrahimpur, Valipur, while two teachers and a member have also been arrested.

Violence broke out between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities on 10 October, over loud music during a Durga Puja immersion procession outside of a mosque in the Baldirai area.

While stopping the procession near the mosque, the Hindu group started playing DJ loudly. Some members of the Muslim community demanded to lower the volume at the time of Namaz, which escalated into clashes.

The Hindu group damaged the mosque and vandalized Muslim shops and madrasa in Ibrahimpur.