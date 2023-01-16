North India

Swine flu case reported in Vadodara after 7 yrs

The patient, a pregnant woman, is currently being treated for the H3N1 influenza at the Vadodara Government Hospital.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 January 2023 - 16:32
0 196 Less than a minute
Swine flu case reported in Vadodara after 7 yrs
Swine flu case reported in Vadodara after 7 yrs

Vadodara: For the first time in seven years, a swine flu case has been reported in Vadodara, according to health authorities.

The patient, a pregnant woman, is currently being treated for the H3N1 influenza at the Vadodara Government Hospital.

Two days ago, the woman was admitted with cold, cough and high fever.

A senior doctor at the hospital, Dr. Oman Belim told mediapersons that the 25-year-old woman from Vaghodia area has been admitted in an isolation ward and is being treated for the last three days.

Related Articles

She is 22 weeks pregnant and her condition is stable, he said, adding that if she recovers faster, she will be discharged after two days.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 January 2023 - 16:32
0 196 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button