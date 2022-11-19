Teachers’ recruitment scam: Role of some school sub-inspectors under CBI scanner

Kolkata: Role of certain sub-inspectors of school education in West Bengal are currently under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the multi-crore teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

As many as 15 such sub-inspectors of school education have been summoned at the office of CBI’s anti-corruption wing of the agency at Nizam Palace in central Kolkata on November 21.

CBI sources said that their sleuths are adopting a district-wise approach on this count and in the first stage all the 15 sub-inspectors who have been summoned are from Murshidabad district.

Each sub-inspector was in charge of one block in that district.

In due course sub-inspectors who are in-charge of blocks in other districts will also be summoned periodically by the central agency sleuths.

“Till now we had been focusing on the corruption on this count by the top rung in the state’s school education system like ministers, politicians and top- officials of the different affiliate bodies of the state education department. But surely a scam of such magnitude could never have been possible unless there had been some involvement of the lower rung staff in the system. Now in order to crack the corruption in the lower we have started the process by summoning the sub-inspectors,” said a CBI official.

Recently, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is virtually monitoring the scam investigation outcome almost on a daily basis, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of probe in the matter.

However, at the same time, he said that he is still pinning hopes on a “CBI-magic” on this count.

Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay, also reconstituted and expanded the special investigation team (SIT) of CBI constituted for that purpose, by replacing two members with four.

At the same time, on Friday, he ordered Ashwin Shenvi, a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre and currently posted in Chandigarh as Deputy Inspector General, CBI to take charge of the SIT within seven days.