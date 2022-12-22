Tension in Gujarat’s Ribda village as political fight turns violent

Rajkot (Gujarat): Tension gripped the Ribda village in Gujarat’s Rajkot after a political fight between two Rajput leaders turned into fight for fiefdom.

Pre-elections war of words and political rivalry had cropped up between two Rajput leaders — Aniruddhsinh Jadeja and Jayrajsinh — who were fighting for the Gondal Assembly seat in Rajkot district. However, with each passing day, this is now turning into territory war. Apprehensions are high that this can lead to bloodbath, as both leaders have criminal history.

A criminal complaint was filed against Ribda village’s Rajput leader Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, his son Rajdipsinh and other family members at the Gondal Taluka Police station. Complainant Amit Khunt in his complaint alleged that Rajdipsinh and his associates twice attempted to mow him down and threatened him with a gun on Wednesday evening.

Amit Khunt and other youths from the Leuva Patidar community had extended support to Aniruddhsinh Jadeja’s rival Jayrajsinh’s wife and BJP candidate Geetaba Jadeja, who won the election from Gondal.

Jayrajsinh has claimed that for the first time there were fair and free elections in the Ribda village, and his wife got more than 300 votes from the Ribda village polling booth. His arch-rival Aniruddsinh had extended support to the Congress candidate.

Jayrajsinh claims that since Aniruddhsinh has lost control over the youths and voters in his native village, he and his family members are targeting his (Jayrajsinh) supporters and threatening them.

On the other hand, Aniruddhsinh has claimed that on Wednesday evening a group came in a few cars with an intent to attack him and he has CCTV footage in support of his claim.

The police said the situation was under control. “Only local division forces and Special Operation Group and Local Crime Branch team are deployed in the Ribda village,” said K. G. Zala, in-charge District Superintendent of Police, Rajkot.