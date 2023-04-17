Tension in MP’s Khandwa, 3 injured in stone pelting

Bhopal: At least three people were reportedly injured after a communal tension broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa, around 260 km from state capital Bhopal, late on Sunday.

According to the police, the tension prevailed after a group of Muslim youths thrashed a group of students (both Hindu and Muslim) while they were celebrating a birthday party at a restaurant late on Sunday.

The Khandwa district administration has imposed Section 144 and heavy police force has been deployed in the area. “The situation is under control, police are marching in the area,” Khandwa SP Satendra Shukla told the press.

Police said the tension erupted after four Muslim youths thrashed a Muslim girl, a school lab teacher and a Hindu male student for celebrating birthday in a restaurant on Sunday afternoon. The accused also took away the teacher and Hindu student with them.

Later in mid night, a large number of people of Muslim community led by corporator Ashfaq Sigad reached Moghat police station and Lal Chowk. They pelted stones at police accusing them of biased in action.

Police said that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint of the girl, who alleged that she was kidnapped and assaulted. Police claimed two accused were arrested, while two were still on the run.

On Monday, right-wing organisations also staged protest, which prompted the administration to impose Section 144 in the area. This fresh round of communal tension in Madhya Pradesh was witnessed just one year after a massive riot broke out on April 10 last year in Khargone.