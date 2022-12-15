‘Those who drink liquor, will die’, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: After the liquor tragedy in Saran, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that ‘those who drink liquor would die’.

The chief minister said this while interacting with the media persons at the Bihar Assembly.

He also targeted the BJP leaders, and said, “BJP leaders should go in public and make people aware about the benefits of liquor ban in Bihar.”

“Liquor ban in Bihar was not my decision. Every party supported the law and then it was implemented. The women of the state had a strong demand for this law and it has benefitted a large section of the society,” Kumar said.

“I want to ask the BJP about the deaths due to spurious liquor happening in those states where it is ruling. Liquor is not a good thing. Those who drink liquor, would die (Jo sharab piyega, wo marega),” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 38 in the Saran liquor tragedy. Maximum deaths happened in the Mashrakh block while some of the deceased are also natives of villages that come under Isuapur police station. The district administration of Saran claimed that a number of people have been admitted to various hospitals of the district and were under observation of the health officials.

Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar formed three dedicated teams to arrest the accused involved in this illicit liquor operation.

“We have arrested 30 liquor operators of the district. We are also conducting raids to nab others. The officers were directed to do combing operations in every house to search for liquor,” the SP said.

The villagers of Mashrakh and Isuapur consumed spurious liquor on Monday afternoon and their health deteriorated in the evening. At least 38 people have died so far.