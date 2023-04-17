Tiger terror in Uttarakhand: Curfew imposed in several Pauri villages

Pauri: In view of the tiger terror, the Pauri Garhwal district administration has imposed curfew in dozens of villages of Rikhanikhal and Dhumakot tehsils.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Apart from this, schools and Anganwadi centres of both these tehsils will remain closed on April 17 and 18.

The orders were issued after a man was killed by a tiger in Dalla village of Rikhanikhal. Two days ago, the forest department installed a cage in the village to catch the tiger.

On Sunday, a drone was flown in the surrounding area, in which the movement of a tiger has also been seen in Padiyar Pani village.

Earlier, a tiger had also attacked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Lansdowne, Dalip Rawat.

Khushendra Singh, head of Gram Panchayat Meldhar, said that after the death of an old man in a tiger attack, there is panic in the surrounding villages.

He said that 10 streetlights have been given by the district administration to make arrangements for lighting on the roads of the affected villages.

The district administration has imposed an 11-hour night curfew in Rikhanikhal, Dhumakot tehsil area of Lansdowne assembly constituency till further orders.

District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan has issued advisory for 28 villages of Rikhanikhal, Dhumakot tehsil. Along with this, curfew will also be imposed in Panu Patti Char.

Tigers have been seen roaming in the villages adjacent to the Corbett National Park in Rikhanikhal.

Divisional Forest Officer of Garhwal Forest Division, Swapnil Anirudh said: “A cage have been installed in the village to catch the tiger.”