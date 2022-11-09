Top GSI official arrested for departmental fund defalcation in Kolkata

Kolkata: A top official of Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been arrested in Kolkata on the alleged charges of departmental fund defalcation, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police informed on Wednesday.

Sabyasachi Saha (51) was arrested from his residence at Rabindra Pally in Kestopur area in the northern outskirts of the city, though the state police did not specify the date and time of his arrest.

According to CID sources, their officials had been investigating complaints against Saha of syphoning departmental funds to the tune of around Rs 1 crore. Investigations revealed that the syphoned funds were diverted by the accused to accounts opened in the names of his spouse and other family members.

It is learnt that the allegations of departmental fund allocation were raised against Saha a couple of years back, following which he was kept under suspension for some time.

Meanwhile, the CID started investigating the matter following an FIR filed against him by GSI authorities at a police station.

State police sources said that he was also questioned by the probe agency a number of times in connection with the matter. However, finally he was arrested as he was unable to give satisfactory answers about the sources of the funds transferred to the bank accounts of his spouse and other family members in different phases.

CID sources said that Saha was probably not the only one in GSI who was involved in the scam, their sleuths are now trying to track his associates as well.