North India

Tremors felt in Lucknow, parts of UP as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

There was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 November 2022 - 09:17
0 170 1 minute read
Tremors felt in Lucknow, parts of UP as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
Tremors felt in Lucknow, parts of UP as 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal

Lucknow: Strong tremors were felt in Lucknow and other parts of central Uttar Pradesh at 2 a.m. on Wednesday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck in Nepal, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night, National Center for Seismology said.

There was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt.

The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Related Articles

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, occurred on November 9, 2022, 01:57:24 IST, Latitude: 29.24 & Longitude: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 November 2022 - 09:17
0 170 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button