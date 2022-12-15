Two women held in Gujarat for giving ‘Talibani’ punishment to woman for 2nd marriage

Amreli (Gujarat): Gujarat’s Amreli police have arrested two women in connection with ‘Talibani’ punishment to a woman for her second marriage.

According to victim Bhanuben Sadhamia, some 15 years ago she married to one Raju Charoliya – who died in an accident four years ago. A year and half ago, she married to Kavabhai Sadhamia against the wishes of Raju’s family.

On Monday, for some personal reason she paid visit to her first in-laws in Galkotdi village in Amreli district, when her sister-in-law (first husband’s sister) Ghughaben Hikabhai, started abusing her. Later, they (Raju’s family members) started beating her with stick till she fell on the floor. Her other sister-in-law Chakuben Charoliya cut her hair and threatened to kill her.

Later, her mother-in-law (Raju’s mother) Gavuben Ravatbhai intervened and saved her, and the neighbour called emergency medical service. She was taken to a hospital, where she gave a statement to the police and later lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and intentionally insulting to provoke against Ghughaben, Chakuben and two others – Faduben, and Hikabhai.

Two accused, Ghughaben and Faduben are arrested on Wednesday morning, and search for Chakuben and Hikabha is going on, said the police said.