Two youth in UP cut off ear, tail of pups

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, two youths in UP’s Bareilly cut off the ear of a puppy and the tail of another one.

The two pups, bleeding profusely, were then locked in a room.

The youths were said to be under the influence of alcohol when they did this dastardly deed.

Sources said that they even ate up the ear of the pup.

Satyam Gaur, associated with the People for Animal organization, got information, and rescued the two pups and took them to a vet for treatment.

Dheeraj, an animal activist, lodged a complaint in this regard with the police.

Inspector Daya Shankar said that action would soon be taken on the basis of the report. The two youths are absconding.

