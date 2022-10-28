North India

Umesh Mishra is new DGP of Rajasthan

A 1989 batch IPS officer, Mishra will take over the charge of DGP from ML Lather upon the latter's retirement on November 3.

Jaipur: The Gehlot government in Rajasthan has announced Umesh Mishra as the 35th DGP of the state.

The state government issued orders in this regard at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

A 1989 batch IPS officer, Mishra will take over the charge of DGP from ML Lather upon the latter’s retirement on November 3.

Mishra has received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services.

Mishra, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, has served as ADG, DG. He had also worked in ACB and ATS-SOG.

It is said that the Congress could overcome the 2020 political crisis in the state due to his crucial help.

