Union Minister’s nephew commits suicide

According to the information received, Nand Kishore, who was working as a property dealer, hung himself in his house in Bigaria area of Dubagga, Lucknow.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 November 2022 - 12:27
Lucknow: Nand Kishore, a nephew of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide and the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Kaushal Kishore represents the Mohanlalganj constituency in Parliament.

He is currently serving as the Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kaushal Kishore was recently in the news when, while talking about the Shraddha Walkar murder case, he said that educated girls should not get into live-in relationships.

