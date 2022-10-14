North India

Unique walk in Chandigarh to support eye donation

The walk was led by the visually impaired and 500 sighted persons participated. The motive was to encourage people to their donate eyes.

Mohammed Amjad
14 October 2022
Unique walk in Chandigarh to support eye donation
Unique walk in Chandigarh to support eye donation

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh-based Dialogue Highway Trust, conducted the sixth Blind Walk, here on Friday to give an experience of feeling blind to sighted people by taking them on a short blindfolded walk.

The walk was led by the visually impaired and 500 sighted persons participated. The motive was to encourage people to their donate eyes.

The event was organised to observe World Sight Day which falls in October every year.

Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, was the chief guest. She appreciated the initiative of Devinder Sharma, Managing Trustee of Dialogue Highway, and his team for sensitising people to blindness.

Actor-cum-director Harbhajan Mann was also present and motivated people present there to support Dialogue Highway for the noble cause.

Comedian Gurpreet Singh (Ghuggi) also appreciated the initiative and entertained the participants in his own style. Actress Sonia Mann expressed her gratitude to the team for their efforts for such a noble cause and appealed to the public to donate their eyes.

Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 19:46
