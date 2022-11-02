UP: 5 die as bus crushes vehicles

Aligarh (UP): Five persons were killed and several others injured when a speeding private bus mowed down a ‘jagran’ party after hitting several vehicles on the Aligarh-Palwal road in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives.

Police sources said Gaurav of Kurana village had organised a ‘jagran’ on the occasion of the birthday of his son on Tuesday night.

The bus coming from Tappal hit several vehicles and mowed down members of the jagran party who were unloading their musical instruments, the sources said.

Amar Singh (32), Dinesh (31) and Madan Bhagat died on the spot. Santosh (21) and Jai Prakash (45) died during treatment at the Tappal Community Health Center. The condition of Vinod and Sunny is stated to be serious.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashutosh Mishra said the cleaner of the bus has been arrested. “Efforts are on to arrest the driver,” he said.

Source UNI