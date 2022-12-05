UP: 7.08 pc votes polled in Mainpuri till 9 am

Lucknow: More than 7 per cent out of 17,42,948 votes were polled in Mainpuri where by-polls are being held till 9 am.

Similarly, 3.97 per cent out of 3.88 lakh votes were polled in Rampur and 6.9 per cent in Khatauli respectively where by-polls are being held for assembly seats.

The Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh said that the polling which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Counting of the votes will be held on December 8, it said.

The officials said that 24.43 lakh voters, eligible to cast their votes, will decide the electorate fate of 30 candidates, including six women, in by-poll for one Lok Sabha and two assembly seats.

The officials said that polling is being held at 3,062 polling stations set up in 1,945 polling centers. “To maintain a close vigil on the poll process three general, expenditure and police observers each have been deployed. In addition to this 288 sector magistrate, 48 zonal magistrate and 636 micro observers have been deployed,” they said.

Police sources said that monitoring of sensitive polling centers is being done through drones.