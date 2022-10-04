UP: Anti-India activities run from Noida, Indian SIMs sent to China from mobile scrap factory

Noida: An Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team has filed a charge-sheet according to which foreign nationals were carrying out anti-national activities from Noida district as their base.

The police in its chargesheet also said that an Indian national identified as Ravi was also sending memory cards and printed circuit boards to China under the guise of a mobile scrap factory along with these foreign nationals from whom data was being recovered and used for propagating anti-national activities and duping people.

Taking swift action in this case during the last two months, the STF team arrested nearly 15 people, which included seven from China, one Tibetan national and seven Indian nationals. All of the 15 accused had organised various criminal activities from Noida in Uttar Pradesh as their base.

After receiving an input from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the STF started taking action and arrested several people by conducting raids at different locations in Delhi and Noida.

The anti-national network was operating completely from China by a Chinese citizen identified as Xin Di. This Chinese national is a wanted criminal in Telangana and is still absconding for now. He used to operate the network of running online fraud, including running anti-national activities, through Chinese nationals in Noida with the help of the accused Ravi.

Giving information about Ravi in its charge-sheet, the STF has said that the former was running an illegal mobile scrap factory in Noida. from where printed circuit boards and memory chips were being removed and sent to China through Hong Kong, along with which the accused also used to run a call centre in Noida.

Through this call centre hundreds of Indian citizens were allegedly cheated in the name of giving loans, investing in businesses etc. The huge money earned from this call centre was being sent to China in the form of cryptocurrency.

According to the information received, the accused had formed several shell companies, harming the revenue of the country through which the accused had done transactions worth nearly Rs 250 crore.

This entire syndicate was exposed on June 11 when the SSB arrested two Chinese nationals without necessary documents. The accused duo told the police that they were living in a flat located in Noida’s Sector 127 at Jaypee Greens housing society. The police then raided the flat and found Chinese citizens and several girls partying there. During this raid, the owner of the house Xu Fai escaped along with several other people. After this the police raided many more locations and gradually started arresting the members of an organised gang.

The police later arrested the absconding Xu Fai and Ravi who made several shocking revelations to the former. The police recovered various machines from the accused duo through which they used to make and force other people to make international phone calls.

In addition, these machine could fit a 32-slot SIM card tray, four boards and 32 circuit connections. According to STF police, this machine was being used against money security.

The police have revealed in its charge-sheet that 40 employees used to work in the mobile scrap factory, who were being paid nearly Rs 10 lakh per month. The accused were sending ICs, memory chips to China from defective mobile phones from which the data was being extracted and stored. Police had recovered 1000 memory cards from Ravi’s possession.