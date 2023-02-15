North India

UP: Boy falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hrs

When the seven-year-old did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
UP: Boy falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hrs
UP: Boy falls asleep, remains locked in school for 7 hrs

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A student of Class 3 remained locked up in a government primary school for around seven hours in Parmeshwarpur under the Chargawan block of the district.

The school staff went home without checking if any student was left behind after the school got over.

When the seven-year-old did not reach home, his parents came to the school searching for him. They informed the police too.

While searching for the kid, the police also reached the school and heard him weeping inside. The police broke open the school’s lock and rescued the child.

According to reports, the 7-year-old boy fell asleep in his classroom and the staff locked the school and left without any checking.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 15 February 2023 - 12:17
