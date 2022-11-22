North India

UP: Cleric held for exploiting woman-daughter, killing her son

Police said the accused, Abdeen, had been harassing the woman-daughter duo on the pretext of helping them gain prosperity through witchcraft.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 November 2022 - 13:41
0 185 1 minute read
UP: Cleric held for exploiting woman-daughter, killing her son
UP: Cleric held for exploiting woman-daughter, killing her son

Gonda (UP): A self-proclaimed cleric has been arrested for sexually exploiting a woman and her daughter and killing her son when she protested against the harassment and threatened to approach the police.

Police said the accused, Abdeen, had been harassing the woman-daughter duo on the pretext of helping them gain prosperity through witchcraft.

The woman charged Abdeen with murder after her 16-year-old son was found hanging on Sunday.

Police have brought in a forensic team to gather evidence of murder.

Circle officer, City, Laxmikant Gautam said, “The accused has been arrested. We will first ascertain the exact conditions of how the 16-year-old was hanged by the accused.”

Related Articles

The police are yet to receive the post-mortem report.

The woman told reporters that the accused had been sexually exploiting her and her 12-year-old daughter for the last three months.

“I thought he would help me get rid of all my problems. Instead, he took advantage of my innocence,” she further said.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 22 November 2022 - 13:41
0 185 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button