UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to leopard cub; video goes viral

He named two leopard cubs Bhavani and Chandi.

Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 7 October 2022 - 20:56
UP CM Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to leopard cub; video goes viral
In the video, Yogi Adityanath could be seen feeding the leopard cub.

The video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeding milk to a leopard cub at a zoo in Gorakhpur on Wednesday was shared widely on social media.


In the video, Yogi Adityanath could be seen feeding the leopard cub.

UP chief minister visited the zoo on Wednesday. During his visit, he released a white tiger and two Himalayan black bears in the zoo that were brought from Kanpur’s zoo.

He named two leopard cubs Bhavani and Chandi. They have been kept in the zoo’s hospital.

