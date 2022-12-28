North India

UP cop fails to load rifle in viral video

The video from the Khalilabad police station in Sant Kabir Nagar district shows the sub-inspector failing to load the bullet into the rifle and fire it.

UP cop fails to load rifle in viral video

Sant Kabir Nagar: A video clip showing a sub-inspector unable to load a rifle has gone viral on social media, causing severe embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

DIG R.K. Bharadwaj was also present and was examining the skills of the sub-inspector to know how he fires the rifle.

The sub-inspector did not know how to load the rifle and is seen trying top put the cartridge through the barrel.

The DIG is then seen asking other officials about it and laughing at the sub-inspector for failing to know how to load a rifle.

